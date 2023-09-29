‘New world’ spirits are crashing whisky world’s inner circle

The overwhelming majority of whisky comes from just five countries: Scotland, Canada, Ireland, Japan and the US. But notable alternatives are cropping up with increasing regularity. They’ve come to be known as New World whiskies, a term its crafters wear with pride. “New World whisky represents the spirit of innovation and the breaking of boundaries,” says Ali Reynolds, global brand ambassador for Stauning Whisky, a distillery in Skjern, Denmark. “It allows producers outside of the classic regions to showcase their unique terroirs, traditions and techniques.”

They are doing so to greater critical acclaim. At last year’s New York World Wine & Spirits Competition, a panel of professionals named Don Michael Black Whisky, from Peru, as Best in Show across all styles. Although it’s produced with a bourbonlike mash bill, relying predominantly on corn, the centerpiece grain is a high-altitude black maize sourced from the foothills of the Andes and has notes of roasted coffee.