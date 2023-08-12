Home
business

NHPC net up 4% to Rs 1,095 crore in June quarter

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,053.76 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 12:30 IST

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095.38 in the June quarter compared to the year-ago quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 1,053.76 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,010.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,886.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

The NHPC Ltd is India’s premier hydropower company. Its total installed capacity is 7097.2 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 25 power stations including 1520 MW through subsidiary.

(Published 12 August 2023, 12:30 IST)
Business NewsNHPCNet Profit

