Nirmala Sitharaman press conference live: Finance Minister to hold briefing shortly

What the ministry is looking at for a stimulus package
12:09
India's manufacturing PMI rose for 3rd straight month in October
India's manufacturing sector activity improved for the third straight month in October with companies raising output to the greatest extent in 13 years amid robust sales growth, a monthly survey said on Monday.
The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 56.8 in September to 58.9 in October and pointed to the strongest improvement in the health of the sector in over a decade.
GDP to contract 8.6% in Q2; India has entered recession for first time: RBI official
The GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 per cent for the July-September period, which means India will enter into a recession for the first time in history in the first half of this fiscal with two successive quarters of negative growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per an RBI official.
Researchers have used the 'nowcasting' method to arrive at the estimates ahead of the official release of data and their views in an article in RBI's monthly bulletin released on Wednesday do not constitute the central bank's views.
Investors would keenly watch how the government would fund the stimulus, said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.
"If (India) needs to revive key sectors severely impacted by Covid-19, pump money into the economy and create jobs, we need to watch the sources of funding beyond budgetary support as the government is committed to its fiscal deficit target", Oza said.
The country will also report its retail inflation data for October later in the day.
12:03
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in financial stocks ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference
12:02
The government's last stimulus package in May largely failed to soften blow of the strict coronavirus lockdown
The government's last stimulus package in May largely failed to soften blow of the strict coronavirus lockdown as it focused on providing liquidity and collateral-free credit for small businesses but with little actual spending.
12:00
Today's package will likely be targeted towards stressed sectors with a focus on generating employment.
11:58
the Finance ministry on Wednesday approved spending of Rs 2 trillion to boost manufacturing
India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about 2 trillion rupees ($27 billion) over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, the finance minister said
The package would follow Wednesday's earlier announcement of production-linked incentives for manufacturers in 10 sectors.
11:55
Sitharaman to address press coneference, likely to introduce stimulus worth over Rs 1.4 lakh crores
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hodl a media briefing today. She is likely to announce a fresh round of stimulus totalling about R 1.4 lakh crore ($20 billion) this week to help pull the economy out of its historic contraction.
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold briefing at 12:30 pm
