‘No GST on papad, whatever its shape’: CBIC to Goenka

‘No GST on papad, whatever shape or form’: CBIC tells Harsh Goenka

Business magnate Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to express his surprise at the taxation of papads, but CBIC had a reply for him

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 12:09 ist
Credit: Twitter/@hvgoenka

When business magnate Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to express his surprise at the taxation of papads -- he believed that square papads attracted GST while round ones did not -- his claim attracted attention from the central tax body.

But is that the case? Do taxes on papads change based on shape? The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has debunked this claim.

RPG Enterprises CEO Harsh Goenka tweeted, “Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST? Can you suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?”

The CBIC, clarifying Goenka's question, said that there is no GST on papad of any shape or form.

“Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at http://cbic.gov.in,” it said.

The Goods and Services Tax was launched in 2017 and replaced excise duties, service tax, surcharges and other cesses.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

GST
Indirect Tax
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs
Business News

What's Brewing

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

Speaking truth to power

Speaking truth to power

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

 