Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Nothing Inc. to open its first exclusive store in India this year

It is worth noting that London-based consumer electronics major Nothing Inc. has been assembling phones in India since its entry into the smartphone business in 2022.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Nothing Repair Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Nothing Repair Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing Phone (3).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 09:51 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphonesNothingbusinessCarl PeiNothing Inc

Follow us on :

Follow Us