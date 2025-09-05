<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nothing">Nothing Inc.</a>, on Friday (September 5), announced the plan to set up the company's first-ever fully-owned store in India soon.</p><p>London-based consumer electronics firm's co-founder Akis Evangelidis, did not reveal the date, but confirmed the store will be open later this year</p><p>"At Nothing and CMF (subsidiary), we are fully committed to this journey. Phone (3) is not only manufactured in India but now also exported - a testament to India’s ability to deliver world-class technology. This is not just about making in India, but about building from India to the world. With CMF, we are also in the process of establishing our global headquarters here, strengthening our leadership team with local talent, and anchoring our operations in the place where we see the strongest momentum, " said Akis Evangelidis.</p>.Google launches authorised refurbished Pixel phone sale in India.<p>It is worth noting that London-based consumer electronics major Nothing Inc. has been assembling phones in India since its entry into the smartphone business in 2022. It not only caters to the domestic markets but is also being shipped to global regions, including Europe.</p><p>In 2023, the company opened its first-ever walk-in repair centre in Bengaluru. Later expanded the fully-owned and authorised third-party customer care centres in cities across India.</p>.<p>In 2024, Nothing Inc. recorded an impressive 577 per cent year-over-year growth in its India business.</p><p>Last quarter (April-June, 2025), the Carl Pei-led company witnessed the highest YoY growth of 84.9 per cent in the subcontinent. It is the first phone brand to maintain the fastest growth for seven consecutive quarters in more than a decade.</p><p>Now, as part of a retail push, Nothing Inc. will soon set up an exclusive hardware store, which will further boost the phone sales.</p>.<p>'This is just the beginning with many exciting things lined up - next, we will also be opening our first flagship store in India later this year. The story of the next decade of consumer technology is being written here, and we’re excited to be part of it," Evangelidis noted.</p><p>Even premium iPhone-maker Apple is aggressively increasing its retail outlets in India. In 2023, it opened two-- Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket ( Delhi).</p><p>Earlier this week, it opened two stores-- Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru )and Apple Koregaon Park (Pune). Later this year, it plans to open two more in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, taking the total Apple Stores to six in India.</p>.Apple Hebbal: South India's first Apple Store opens in Bengaluru .<p>Global markets such as the US, China and Europe are witnessing a plateauing of phone sales, as people are holding on to their old phones longer than before. However, India, the world's fastest and second biggest market, is being viewed as the next engine of revenue growth for smartphone makers.</p><p>While Xiaomi, OnePlus are seeing a decline in shipments, Nothing, which is less than five years old, is finding good traction in India, and has the potential to emerge as a formidable phone brand.</p>.Apple Koregaon Park: Apple opens its first retail store in Pune.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>