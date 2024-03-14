NTPC crosses 400 billion units power generation mark

Earlier during the year, NTPC Ltd recorded its highest ever single day generation of 1428 MU on September 1, 2023.

“The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, Operation & Maintenance practices and systems. Further, this accomplishment reinforces NTPC's commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the nation,” an NTPC Ltd statement said.

While NTPC has an installed capacity of 75.4 GW, 18 GW capacity including 5 GW Renewables is under construction.

The company is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032.