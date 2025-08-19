Menu
India needs to build pool of 40-50 astronauts for future missions: PM Modi

'There is a need to have a pool of 40-50 astronauts ready for India's future missions,' Modi said, adding that Shukla's space travel was the first step towards future missions.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 09:45 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 09:45 IST
