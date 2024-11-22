NTPC Green's $1.2 billion IPO fully subscribed on final day as India bets on renewable energy

<p>NTPC Green Energy's $1.2 billion initial public offering, India's third-largest in 2024, was fully subscribed on the share sale's final day on Friday, as investors bet on the country's growing clean energy needs.</p>.<p>About three-quarters of the 593.2 million shares offered were set aside for institutional investors, and were 96 per cent subscribed. Bidding will end at 5 pm IST on the day.</p>.Apollo Green Energy to go public next year; aims to build Rs 10,000 cr project portfolio by 2025.<p>The portion reserved for retail investors was oversubscribed by 2.81 times as of 12:23 am IST, after being fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.</p>.<p>India has been scrambling to meet its clean energy targets and has ramped up investments in renewable energy and expanded capacity. As per Moody's Ratings, it has to spend $385 billion by 2030 to meet its targets after it fell short in 2022.</p>.<p>Investors are also positive on the sector and are betting on its IPO due to hefty long-term demand and support from its stronger parent, state-owned power producer NTPC, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities.</p>.<p>The company plans to sell all the shares in the IPO, with existing shareholders not diluting their stake, draft papers showed.</p>.<p>It set a price band of 102-108 rupees per share, with the total size of the IPO trailing only Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy this year. However, the IPO comes at a time when Indian markets have cooled off from their earlier frenzy due to underwhelming corporate earnings and an exodus of foreign funds.</p>.<p>Still, more than 290 companies have raised more than $15 billion so far this year, roughly twice the amount raised in all of 2023, LSEG data showed.</p>.<p>Trading is expected to begin on November 27 but is yet to be confirmed.</p>