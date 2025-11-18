<p>Mumbai: Actor, model and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has joined the Maha-Deva initiative of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government to promote football, identify talents and take them to international centre-stage. </p><p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the MoU signing and exchange between the School Education & Sports Department of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), and actor Tiger Shroff to give a boost to Maharashtra’s Maha-Deva Football initiative.</p><p>MITRA is also working toward connecting Global Football Superstar Lionel Messi to this initiative.</p>.Pune-based mountaineering organisation Giripremi get IMF Gold Medal.<p>“The Maha-Deva initiative creates an opportunity for athletes from rural areas to perform on the international stage. It aims to identify football talent among boys and girls across the state and ensure their overall development,” Fadnavis said on Monday evening.</p><p>“Through WIFA’s scouting network, 30 boys and 30 girls from Maharashtra will be selected and provided with technical training, educational support, and international-level exposure. The primary objective of this programme is to offer these young players comprehensive growth and opportunities,” the CM added. </p><p>This ambitious football initiative now gained further momentum with Tiger Shroff joining as its Brand Ambassador for the next five years, giving a new direction to the state's football culture. </p><p>The goal is simple: to inspire a new generation of footballers from Maharashtra who can make the state and the nation proud on the international stage.</p>