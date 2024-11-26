Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Number of 5G subscribers in India may triple to 970 million by 2030

According to Ericsson ConsumerLab research report, simultaneously Generative AI applications are emerging as a key driving factor for 5G performance.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 10:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 10:24 IST
Business NewsIndia5G

Follow us on :

Follow Us