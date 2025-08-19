Menu
technology

AI now becoming a core workplace skill

Among blue-collar workers surveyed, about 70% say technology helps them at work, and two in ten are already using GenAI in their roles, from streamlining paperwork to improving customer service.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 16:01 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 16:01 IST
