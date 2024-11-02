Home
October sees second highest ever monthly GST collections

Karnataka records biggest mop-up after Maharashtra.
Arup Roychoudhury
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 00:15 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 00:15 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGSTOctober

