Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

"An attack was largely priced in the days leading up to it. Also the limited damage and the fact that there was no loss of life means that maybe Israel's response will be more measured," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING.

"But clearly, there is still plenty of uncertainty and it all depends on how Israel now responds."

As Iran currently produces over 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil as the fourth-largest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), supply risk includes more strictly enforced oil sanctions and that Israel's response could include targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, ING said in a client note on Monday.

But if there was significant supply loss, the US could release further crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves, while OPEC has over 5 million bpd of spare production capacity, it said.

"If prices were to rally significantly on the back of supply losses, one would imagine that the group would look to bring some of this spare capacity back onto the market. OPEC will not want to see prices going too high given the risk of demand destruction."

Oil benchmarks had risen on Friday in anticipation of Iran's retaliatory attack, touching their highest levels since October.

Despite the limited damage, analysts were widely expecting at least a short-lived rally in prices this morning, but that more significant and longer-lasting price effects from the escalation would require a material disruption to supply, such as constraints on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran.

So far, the Israel-Hamas conflict has had little tangible impact on oil supply.

The "strike on Iran's embassy in Syria and Iran's retaliation have raised tension in the Middle East. However, we don't expect an immediate reaction in crude oil prices given ample spare capacity and an already elevated geopolitical risk premium," said ANZ Research analysts in a note.