<p>Bengaluru: Ola's Krutim launched an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Kruti on Thursday. Developed on an in-house model similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, it offers tools to pay bills, book a cab among other features. Clarifying on data and security concerns, the company said that the methods used are secure and data compliant. </p>.<p>“If you see, most of the AI assistants in the market, which have agents. are basically restricted to their professional work or enterprise use cases. However, we have attempted to build consumer use cases within an AI agent,” said Navendu Agarwal, Head of Business.</p>.<p>The AI will also pick up the user’s behaviour based on ordering patterns, searches and other things to give personalised and contextual suggestions. It also promises accuracy beyond 90 per cent across use cases and can understand and function in 11 languages.</p>