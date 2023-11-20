JOIN US
OpenAI staff threaten to quit unless board resigns

Last Updated 20 November 2023, 15:38 IST

OpenAI's staff has threatened to quit the artificial intelligence startup and join former boss Sam Altman at Microsoft's new division unless the board resigns, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Apart from Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, Chief Data Scientist Ilya Sutskever and Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap, about 500 members of OpenAI staff said they would resign, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Published 20 November 2023, 15:38 IST)
Business NewsOpenAISam Altman

