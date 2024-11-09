OpenAI's ChatGPT faces massive outage with thousands of users impacted

<p>Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Friday night it is facing an issue that has resulted in its popular chatbot ChatGPT being unavailable.</p>.<p>The company said in a statement on its website that it was investigating the issue and working to restore functionality as soon as possible.</p>.Over 85% school students using AI tools like ChatGPT for career guidance: Report.<p>Over 19,403 users had been impacted by the outage as of 7:13 p.m. ET (0013 GMT on Saturday), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.</p>.<p>OpenAI did not immediately responded to a request for comment. </p>