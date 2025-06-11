Menu
Orkla India files IPO papers with Sebi

The company's IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoter and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 06:15 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 06:15 IST
