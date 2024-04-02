JOIN US
business

Over 1 lakh new companies incorporated in 2023-24, highest in a fiscal year

A total of 1,85,314 companies and 58,990 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were incorporated in the fiscal ended March 31.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 17:10 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: More than 1.85 lakh companies were incorporated in the country in 2023-24, the highest number for any financial year.

A total of 1,85,314 companies and 58,990 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were incorporated in the fiscal ended March 31.

In a post on X, the corporate affairs ministry said the highest number of companies were incorporated during 2023-2024, 'surpassing any of the previous financial years'.

A total of 1,59,339 companies and 36,249 LLPs were incorporated in 2022-23.

(Published 02 April 2024, 17:10 IST)
