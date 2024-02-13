Paytm hiring for various positions; claims high interest from top talents

New Delhi: Paytm, whose payments bank venture is facing regulatory action, is hiring for various positions across product and business divisions, according to a blog.

The blog posted on Paytm's website said recruitment partners are continuing to see high interest from top talents in the country to join the company.

Page Group, a recruitment partner of Paytm, said the company is currently hiring for product and business positions.

"We have been recruiting high calibre and premium talent for the Paytm business for a while now, and expect the trend to continue. We are actively seeking individuals for product and business positions at Paytm, and there continues to be strong interest from quality candidates for these roles," PageGroup MD Ankit Agarwala said in the blog.