GoM decides to cut GST on 20-litre water bottles, bicycles to 5%

The rate rejig decision taken by the GoM on GST rate rationalisation under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary would lead to a revenue gain of Rs 22,000 crore, the officials added.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 14:00 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 14:00 IST
