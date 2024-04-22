How to read a customer information sheet

So, to begin with, thoroughly review the name of the policy, which will be displayed at the beginning of the document. The CIS will also give you information on the type of policy taken, whether indemnity, benefit, or both. It will also provide details regarding the sum insured that you are covered for under the policy. The CIS will also provide crucial information on the coverages to understand what you are covered for in the policy taken. Next, examine the major exclusions to gain a clear understanding of what you are not covered for.