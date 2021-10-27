Petrol, diesel prices hiked today: See rates in top cities

In no respite to consumers, fuel prices were hiked on Wednesday by approximately 35 paise, touching new highs.

Petrol in Delhi is now at Rs 107.94 per litre, while diesel is now Rs 96.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 113.80 and Rs 104.75 a litre each, respectively.

Petrol now costs Rs 108.45 a litre and diesel Rs 99.78 per litre in Kolkata.

Meanwhile in Chennai, petrol is Rs 104.83 and diesel Rs 100.92 a litre each.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. The last price hike was on October 24.

