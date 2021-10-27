Burning a hole: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Petrol, diesel prices hiked today: See rates in top cities

Petrol in Delhi is now at Rs 107.94 per litre while diesel is now Rs 96.67 a litre

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2021, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 08:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In no respite to consumers, fuel prices were hiked on Wednesday by approximately 35 paise, touching new highs.

Petrol in Delhi is now at Rs 107.94 per litre, while diesel is now Rs 96.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 113.80 and Rs 104.75 a litre each, respectively.

Petrol now costs Rs 108.45 a litre and diesel Rs 99.78 per litre in Kolkata.

Meanwhile in Chennai, petrol is Rs 104.83 and diesel Rs 100.92 a litre each.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. The last price hike was on October 24.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Petrol
dieseld
fuel price hike
Business News
India News
Oil Marketing Companies

What's Brewing

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

SpaceX needs to fix the toilet before astronauts launch

SpaceX needs to fix the toilet before astronauts launch

DH Radio: How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Radio: How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

 