<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday transferred the RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape and murder case to the Calcutta High Court.</p>.<p>The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case in 2024.</p>.<p>A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that the case papers be sent to the high court.</p>.R G Kar case: Can't pass 'blanket orders' protecting doctors involved in protests, says Supreme Court.<p>The top court also directed that a copy of the status report be given to the parents of the victim.</p>.<p>The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. The Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day.</p>.<p>On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal.</p>.<p>The apex court, even after the primary conviction, is monitoring multiple ancillary issues, including regularising the unauthorised absence of doctors.</p>.<p>While taking suo motu notice of the case, the bench constituted a National Task Force (NTF) on August 20 last year to formulate a protocol to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals in the wake of the crime. </p>