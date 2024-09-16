Private credit opportunity: A time for optimism and prudence

Criticisms and risks

The growth of private credit in India is not without its critics. Some argue that the lack of transparency and standardised regulations could lead to risky lending practices like leverage-on-leverage and evergreening loans. Another red flag is interconnected transactions across funds, investors, and borrowers, which can lead to systemic shocks, particularly if banks are involved. Others point to the potential for mis-selling, given the complexity of the instrument. These concerns are not unfounded, and it is important to acknowledge and address them as part of a balanced discussion on the topic. On their part, regulators have been responsive and have issued guidelines that address some of these challenges. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred banks, NBFCs, and other regulated entities from investing in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in which they have direct or indirect downstream investment.

Having said that, the emergence of private credit in India is a natural progression of a dynamic and evolving financial system. It presents a significant opportunity for investors seeking higher returns and businesses seeking alternative funding sources. Challenges exist, undoubtedly, but with the right approach from all stakeholders, private credit has the potential to become a significant driver of growth in the Indian economy.