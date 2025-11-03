<p>Mangaluru: India's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup was not only a defining moment in Indian Cricket but also had a huge impact on the lives of people, declared legendary cricketer and wicket keeper in `Kapil's Devil's' team Syed Mujitaba Hussain Kirmani.</p><p>"In the 1983 world cup, India was not exactly the favourite team. Yet Kapil's Devils stunned the West Indies team and destroyed their dreams of winning the World Cup thrice in a row. Even the World Cup won by Indian Women team in Mumbai has a special significance. It's a fantastic victory.</p><p>The Indian women team who were shattered with successive three losses in round robin league, made a remarkable comeback to win the world cup," praised Kirmani at the sidelines of annual Sports meet of Gonzaga school organised at Mangala Stadium on Monday. </p><p>"Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and others are assets of Indian team. The captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur in World cup was brilliant. When India lost the toss and went to bat first, it was expected that the team would amass a total of 300 plus runs. But that did not happen. But the manner in which Indian team pinned the South Africa team was splendid. Earlier the South African Men's team was known for their 'choker' reputation. Now the South African womens team who crumbled under pressure will be called as chokers," Kirmani said.</p>.Kapil Dev, M S Dhoni & Harmanpreet: A look at Indian captains who have won ICC tournaments.<p><strong>Exercise daily</strong></p><p>He confessed that he was a big fan of Indian Women cricket team. I have been noticing the team from its initial days and its growth in recent years. All players have contributed their mite during the world cup matches. </p><p>Thus the united efforts have borne results and the world cup victory will help many girls go on to achieve their dreams. </p><p>Later he advised gathering to exercise daily in order to remain physically and mentally strong. He also urged gathering to enjoy success of others by appreciating their success. St Aloysius Institutions Rector Fr Melwyn Joseph Pinto presided over the programme.</p>