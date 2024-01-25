Public sector banks post robust Q3 profits

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 30% rise in net profit at Rs 723 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 555 crore in the year ago period. Operating profit of the bank improved to Rs 1,780 crore as against Rs 1,540 crore reported in December 2022. Total income increased to Rs 7,437 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 6,006 crore in the same period last year, IOB said in a regulatory filing. NPAs declined to 3.90% of gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 8.19% a year ago.