RBI allows e-mandate for auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC

PTI
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 13:54 IST

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday modified its e-mandate framework and allowed auto-replenishment of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

The current e-mandate framework requires a pre-debit notification at least a 24-hours before the actual debit from the customer’s account.

In June, the RBI announced that auto-replenishment of balances in FASTag and NCMC, which are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, would be facilitated under the e-mandate framework.

"It has been decided to include auto-replenishment of FASTag and NCMC, as and when the balance falls below a threshold set by the customer, under the e-mandate framework," the RBI said in a circular.

Payments for auto-replenishment, since they are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, will be exempt from the requirement of pre-debit notification, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
