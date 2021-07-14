RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India

RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India over local data storage issue

This order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 18:05 ist
Mastercard is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a Card Network in the country under the PSS Act. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021. 

The move comes due to the company's non-compliance with local data storage norms. "Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data," the central bank said in a statement

"This order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard. Mastercard shall advise all card-issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions. The supervisory action has been taken in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act)," RBI added.

Mastercard is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a Card Network in the country under the PSS Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reserve Bank of India
MasterCard

What's Brewing

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

 