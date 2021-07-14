RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India over local data storage issue

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021.

The move comes due to the company's non-compliance with local data storage norms. "Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data," the central bank said in a statement.

"This order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard. Mastercard shall advise all card-issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions. The supervisory action has been taken in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act)," RBI added.

Mastercard is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a Card Network in the country under the PSS Act.