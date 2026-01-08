Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indore water contamination: Congress seeks SC-level independent probe into deaths

In Indore, he claimed 18 innocent lives, including that of a six-month-old infant, have been lost due to the gross negligence, incompetence, and blatant apathy of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressPawan KheraMadhya PradeshIndore

Follow us on :

Follow Us