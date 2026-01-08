Menu
Ballari violence: HM G Parameshwara rejects opposition demand for CBI probe

Speaking to reporters here, he said, '... there is no need for giving it to the CBI for a probe... We will not hand over the case to the CBI.'
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:47 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 09:47 IST
