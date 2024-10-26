Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI chief pushes back on calls to cut food from inflation target

Inflation spiked in September on the back of food prices, with vegetable costs alone surging 36 per cent.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 10:36 IST
Business NewsShaktikanta DasRBIInflation

Follow us on :

Follow Us