RBI curbs fail to dent foreign appetite for government bonds

"We continue to hold a positive view towards overall INR bonds as fundamental factors are still quite robust ... (and) are generally more bullish on the 10-year part versus the longer-end," said Yifei Ding, a portfolio manager at Invesco.

"After an initial hiccup from clients, inflows have continued into other liquid papers as we are heading into the rate-easing cycle," a senior trader with a foreign bank said, requesting anonymity.

Overall, foreign buying of FAR bonds has crossed $15 billion since last September when JPMorgan said it would include Indian debt in its emerging market index.

Of that, $4.5 billion, nearly a third, has come after the inclusion on June 28. And about 25 per cent of that has been into the benchmark 2034 bond, which remains the most favoured security.

Bank of America anticipates another $15 billion of flows by March when India's weightage in the index reaches 10 per cent, from 3 per cent at end-August.

BNP Paribas will continue to pitch long positions, said Jain, as India's low core inflation, high real rates, improving fiscal deficit and stable foreign exchange favour bonds.