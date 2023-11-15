RBI directs Bajaj Finance to stop sanction, disbursal of loans under eCOM, Insta EMI Card

"This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of Digital lending guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of Key Fact Statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the Key Fact Statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company," the central bank said in a statement.