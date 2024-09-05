Realtors lobby for ease of going vertical in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:While the state government introduced the draft Karnataka Planning Authorities (Amendment) Rules back in March, it is still pending the Governor’s clearance six months later. This has stalled realtors from getting greater leeway to add floors using the premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) proposed in the new regulation.

In a meeting with representatives of the state government, which was helmed by Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Bengaluru, has submitted a memorandum to push it through.