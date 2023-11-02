Record sales in sight for 2023, Mercedes-Benz India bullish on 2024 outlook

"Overall yes, another record year for us. We still have two months to go but at this stage from a demand perspective (it is) strong. From the supply side, we have to improve from here on and with that we should end the year on a high note," Iyer told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the launch here.

He was responding to a query on whether the company is set for another record sales in 2023 after witnessing a new high in 2022 when it clocked 15,822 units.

In the January-September 2023 period, the company delivered 12,768 units at a growth of 11 per cent over the same period last year.