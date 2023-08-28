Reliance AGM 2023: Key takeaways from Mukesh Ambani's speech

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with other board members, addressed the 46th Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday.

Before the AGM, Ambani family scions Isha, Akash and Anant were appointed to the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, per the company's filings.

Here are the key takeaways from the AGM:

1. Reliance will launch Jio AirFiber (wireless fibrenet internet) on September 19.

2. Reliance Jio will make a foray into artificial intelligence with an "AI everywhere for everyone" promise.

3. Mukesh Ambani announced a joint venture between Jio Financial Services (JFS) and investment management company BlackRock "to unlock the power of investing for millions of Indians". Jio Financial Services will enter the insurance segment, and offer life, general and health insurance products.

4. RIL has invested over $150 billion in the last decade, Mukesh Ambani said.

5. Reliance spent Rs 1271 crore on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the highest in the country, Ambani added.

6. Jio 5G is the fastest rollout of its kind anywhere in the world, Ambani said, adding, "In just 9 months, Jio 5G is already present in over 96 per cent of census towns and we are on track to cover the entire country by December this year". Reliance has become one of the largest patent filers in telecom technology, Ambani said.

7. Reliance added 2.6 lakh new jobs this year, Ambani said.

8. Reliance also commenced natural gas production from its deepest discovery in the KG-D6 block in Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Ambani announced.

9. Reliance re-committed to fulfilling its 'Net Zero' promise by 2035, promising 100 GW of green energy manufacturing by 2030.