Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook account hacked; Aligarh police launches probe

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar said Singh had earlier this week informed him over the phone about the alleged hacking of his social media account.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 08:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRinku Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us