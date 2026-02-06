Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Omar Abdullah presents Jammu & Kashmir Budget, emphasises inclusive growth, fiscal prudence

Omar Abdullah said his government is committed to transforming the Union Territory into a modern, progressive and economically vibrant region by promoting investment, innovation and participatory governance.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 08:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullahbudget

Follow us on :

Follow Us