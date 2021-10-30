Responding to Rajiv Bajaj’s dig at EV makers, Ather launches ‘OATs for champions’

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj took a swipe at electric vehicle makers on Friday, calling legacy companies such as Bajaj ‘champions’ and startups in the space like Ola and Ather ‘breakfast of champions', or OATs (Ola, Ather, Tork and Smart E). But EV company Ather took the quip as an opportunity to be witty.

On its Twitter, the Bengaluru-based startup joked that it is launching ‘OATs for champions’ with a picture of an oats packet, branded with the Ather logo. It added that it is “recommended by experts”, with the hashtag #NationalOatmealDay.

Launching our new line of products for a quicker and smarter start to the day — OATs for champions 🥣

Recommended by experts.#NationalOatmealDay pic.twitter.com/f8XMBQQ42k — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) October 29, 2021

Twitter burst into reactions to Ather’s meme and appreciated the funny response.

Brilliant! Love your chutzpah! More power to you. The legacy incumbents have to acknowledge and appreciate that entrepreneurship is getting democratized and meritocratized in the New India!@CimGOI @NITIAayog — Aditya Pittie 🇮🇳 (@PittieAditya) October 29, 2021

Whooooaaaaaa, SHO-OATS fired 💯💯💯 — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) October 29, 2021

On October 28, Bajaj said that good Indian two-wheeler companies are not really as lightweight as some startups would like to think. Bajaj wondered, "who are you going to bet on? Are you going to bet on the legacy companies as you call us or the startups?"

"I would bet on BET which stands for Bajaj Enfield and TVS. They are champions and they have demonstrated it with a track record," Bajaj said. There is a saying on the breakfast of the champions. Champions eat OATS for breakfast, he said, adding, "OATS stands for Ola, Ather, Tork and Smart E".

In the 150-cc above sports motorcycle category, Enfield, Bajaj and TVS have a 70-80 per cent share. "We are not lightweight.," Bajaj asserted.