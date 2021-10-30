Responding to Rajiv Bajaj’s dig at EV makers, Ather launches ‘OATs for champions’

This is how Ather responded to Rajiv Bajaj’s OATs quip

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj took a swipe at electric vehicle makers on Friday, calling legacy companies such as Bajaj ‘champions’ and startups in the space like Ola and Ather ‘breakfast of champions', or OATs (Ola, Ather, Tork and Smart E). But EV company Ather took the quip as an opportunity to be witty.

On its Twitter, the Bengaluru-based startup joked that it is launching ‘OATs for champions’ with a picture of an oats packet, branded with the Ather logo. It added that it is “recommended by experts”, with the hashtag #NationalOatmealDay.

Twitter burst into reactions to Ather’s meme and appreciated the funny response.

On October 28, Bajaj said that good Indian two-wheeler companies are not really as lightweight as some startups would like to think. Bajaj wondered, "who are you going to bet on? Are you going to bet on the legacy companies as you call us or the startups?"

"I would bet on BET which stands for Bajaj Enfield and TVS. They are champions and they have demonstrated it with a track record," Bajaj said. There is a saying on the breakfast of the champions. Champions eat OATS for breakfast, he said, adding, "OATS stands for Ola, Ather, Tork and Smart E".

In the 150-cc above sports motorcycle category, Enfield, Bajaj and TVS have a 70-80 per cent share. "We are not lightweight.," Bajaj asserted.

