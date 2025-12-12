Menu
India's retail inflation rises to 0.71% in November

The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation had fallen to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October, mainly due to lower prices helped by GST rate cuts and a favourable base.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 11:11 IST
