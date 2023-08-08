Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

"Today, focus will be on the trade balance number from the US; better-than-expected data could support the dollar at lower levels. We expect the USDINR(Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.50 and 82.90," Somaiya added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 65.93 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 65,887.55. The broader NSE Nifty declined 14.10 points or 0.07 per cent to 19,583.20. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,892.77 crore, according to exchange data.