Rupee opens 5 paise higher to 73.17 against US dollar

Rupee opens 5 paise higher to 73.17 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 10:37 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Rupee rose 5 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade on Friday.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rupee
Currency
foreign exchange
US dollar

What's Brewing

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

 