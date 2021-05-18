Rupee opens 5 paise higher to 73.17 against US dollar

Rupee rose 5 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade on Friday.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast
All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict
DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row
Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global
Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office
Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret