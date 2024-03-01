Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.85 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on the back of robust GDP data and massive inflow of foreign funds in the domestic capital markets.

A positive sentiment in the equity markets also supported the local currency, though the higher level of the dollar index came as a negative bias, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 82.86 and gained slightly to 82.85 against the greenback, registering an increase of 4 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 2 paise higher at 82.89 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.08 per cent to 104.01.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.34 per cent to $82.19 per barrel.