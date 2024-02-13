Rupee settles flat at 83 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee settled flat at 83 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the support from a rally in domestic equities was negated by a strong greenback overseas and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83 against the dollar, and touched an intraday high of 82.98 and a low of 83.02.

The rupee finally settled at 83.00 (provisional), unchanged from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 83 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, India's industrial production growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in December 2023, mainly due to poor performance of mining and power generation segments, according to official data released on Monday.

Retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January, mainly due to subdued prices of vegetables, fruits and other food items, according to government data released on Monday.