Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan gets RBI nod for NBFC acquisition

New Delhi: Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan on Tuesday said it has received regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the acquisition of a majority stake in NBFC Kushal Finnovation Capital.

Details of the stake acquired were not disclosed.

"With the NBFC subsidiary, Jai Kisan will be able create and deliver customized, innovative, and relevant products directly to its farmer and rural business customers in a more accessible and seamless manner making its products cheaper, faster, and more impactful," Jai Kisan said in a statement.