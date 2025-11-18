Menu
india
karnataka

Dearth of beds force woman to deliver in hospital corridor, baby dies after falling on floor

“This tragedy occurred solely because the doctors and nurses failed to respond despite her severe labour pain,” the family alleged.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 14:20 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 14:20 IST
Karnataka News
haveri
government hospital

