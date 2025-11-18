Dearth of beds force woman to deliver in hospital corridor, baby dies after falling on floor

<p>Haveri: A newborn died after a woman delivered her baby in the corridor of the Women and Children Wing of District Hospital in Haveri on Tuesday morning. The baby reportedly fell on the floor when the mother gave birth on the floor on her way to the restroom and suffered a fatal head injury.</p><p>Relatives of the woman have accused the doctors and nurses of gross negligence, claiming their inaction led to the tragedy.</p><p>Roopa Girish Karabannanavar (30), from Kakol village in Ranebennur taluk, was brought to the Haveri District Hospital with severe labour pains. The labour room was overcrowded, and there were no beds available, forcing her to sit on the floor outside the ward.</p><p>According to the family, despite repeated requests, neither the doctors nor the nurses made arrangements for a bed. They alleged that many nurses were busy talking on their mobile phones and did not attend to the patient even as she cried out in pain. Even they did not direct her to the restroom.</p><p>Around 9:00 am, Roopa stood up to walk towards the restroom when she suddenly went into labour in the corridor. As she was walking, the baby was delivered abruptly and fell to the ground, sustaining serious head injuries. The newborn died on the spot, relatives said.</p>.Karnataka guest teacher terminated for asking students to remove sacred thread.<p>“This tragedy occurred solely because the doctors and nurses failed to respond despite her severe labour pain,” the family alleged.</p><p>Responding to the incident, District Hospital Surgeon P R Havanur said the woman had high blood pressure, recorded at 160. She was given treatment. Our doctors examined her, and during this time, she mentioned that there had been no movement of the baby since the previous night. The baby had died in the womb. “As she was heading to the restroom, her labour pains increased. Our nurse brought her back and checked her,” he clarified.</p><p>“However, an inquiry has been ordered. We will investigate who is at fault and take strict action against those responsible,” he stated.</p>