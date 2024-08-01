Sansera Engineering signs up for a Rs 2,100 crore expansion project

Auto-component maker Sansera Engineering signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka, on Wednesday, for a Rs 2100 crore expansion project that is expected to create 3,500 direct and indirect jobs.
The project will stretch over a period of 3-5 years expanding the company’s manufacturing capacity in both automotive and non-automotive sectors, at a 55-acre plot in Harohalli, Ramanagara.
Additionally, Bosch Automotive Electronics India announced an investment of Rs 150 crore for the inauguration of its Flexi Dome Camera manufacturing line at their Naganathapura Plant.
The new facility is expected to boost Sansera’s manufacturing capacity by approximately Rs 3000 crore.
Sansera plans to establish a training centre to upskill the local workforce. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M.B. Patil.
