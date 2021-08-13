Sebi revises format for shareholding disclosure

Sebi revises format for promoters, promoter group entities' shareholding disclosure

It is mandatory that all entities falling under promoter and promoter group be disclosed separately in the shareholding pattern on the website of stock exchanges

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 22:36 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday revised the format for disclosure of shareholding pattern of promoters and promoter group entities.

The shareholdings of promoters and promoter group entities, which are currently collectively disclosed under table II-Statement showing shareholding pattern of the promoter and promoter group, shall now be segregated into promoters and promoter group.

As per the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, it is mandatory that all entities falling under promoter and promoter group be disclosed separately in the shareholding pattern on the website of stock exchanges, in accordance with the format specified by Sebi.

"In the interest of transparency to the investors, all listed entities shall now provide such shareholding, segregated into promoter(s) and promoter group," Sebi said in a circular.

The regulator has also provided the revised format.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sebi
Stock Markets
business

What's Brewing

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

 