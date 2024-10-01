Home
Sebi to take measure for F&O segment soon; calls for tax breaks on municipal bonds

The regulator will make a case for a tax break for municipal bonds during a meeting with the finance commission, the regulator's whole time member Ashwani Bhatia said here.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:31 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 09:31 IST
