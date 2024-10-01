Sebi to take measure for F&O segment soon; calls for tax breaks on municipal bonds

<p>New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi is expected to take measures regarding the Futures and Options (F&O) segment very soon, in a bid to enhance investor protection, its senior official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>In addition, Sebi has urged the government to introduce tax breaks for subscribers of municipal bonds, which are crucial for funding infrastructure development.</p>.<p>The regulator will make a case for a tax break for municipal bonds during a meeting with the finance commission, the regulator's whole time member Ashwani Bhatia said here.</p>.<p>Since 1997, municipalities have raised Rs 2,700 crore through bonds for infrastructure projects.</p>.Air India Express-AIX Connect merger: 'Important milestone in transformation journey,' says Campbell Wilson.<p>Talking about F&O, Bhatia said," Sebi is very soon going to do something about F&O. Study has come (recently)".</p>.<p>The regulator, in its consultation paper recently, proposed seven measures to tighten the rules for index derivatives-- revise the minimum contract size and require upfront collection of option premiums intra-day monitoring of position limits, rationalisation of strike prices, removal of calendar spread benefit on expiry day and increase in near contract expiry margin.</p>.<p>If implemented, these measures would help in improving risk management and increase transparency in the derivatives market.</p>.<p>In its consultation paper, the regulator had suggested to revise the minimum contract size for index derivatives in two phases, considering market growth.</p>.<p>In phase 1, the minimum contract value at the time of introduction should be between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. After six months, phase 2 will raise the minimum value to between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.</p>.<p>The current minimum contract size of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh was last set in 2015.</p>.<p>A recent study by Sebi revealed that 93 per cent of over 1 crore individual F&O traders incurred average losses of around Rs 2 lakh per trader (inclusive of transaction costs) during the three years from FY22 to FY24. The aggregate losses of individual traders exceeded Rs 1.8 lakh crore over the three-year period between FY22 and FY24.</p>.<p>The report highlights an increase in the loss-making individual investors in F&O compared to 89 per cent in FY22. </p>