Securities case ended against Volkswagen CEO, chairman

Securities case ended against Volkswagen CEO, board chairman

AFP
AFP,
  • May 20 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 20:07 ist
CEO of German car maker Volkswagen (VW) Herbert Diess (R) and VW supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch giving a press conference at the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, central Germany (AFP photo)

Volkswagen said charges of securities-law violations against its CEO and board chairman are to be dropped in return for a 9 million-euro (USD 10 million) payment, removing a potential distraction for the company's management team as it copes with the virus crisis and oversees the rollout of a new generation of electric cars.

CEO Herbert Diess and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch were charged in September with failing to tell investors in time about the company's looming diesel scandal in 2015.

The end of the case through the payment, allowed by German law, means the two do not admit wrongdoing and will not have to appear for multiple court sessions as part of a trial.

Prosecutors said the two violated securities laws that require companies to notify investors about matters that could affect the price of their shares.

The company said it had met its disclosure requirements ahead of the announcement of a notice of violation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on September 18, 2015.

The end of the case against Diess and Poetsch does not stop other investor complaints against the company currently before a court in Braunschweig, Germany.

The company said “it is in the best interest of the company for the proceedings to be terminated” and that it would indemnify Diess and Poetsch with respect to paying a fine of 4.5 million euros each.

Volkswagen was caught using software to evade U.S. emissions requirements for diesel cars. The scandal cost the company 31 billion euros (USD 34 billion) in fines and settlements. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Volkswagen
automobiles
Case

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 